Rohan Marley Apologizes To Daughter Selah After She Revealed Her Childhood Trauma: “I Will Be The Best Dad I Can Be”

Selah Marley, the daughter of iconic singer Lauryn Hill and reggae royalty Rohan Marley, recently received a public apology from her father after she expressed thoughts around her upbringing and the trauma she suffered as a result.

Marley released a statement obtained by Ace Showbiz where he said the following:

“Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression,” the statement began.

“I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child. I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

On Monday, in a now deleted Instagram video, the younger Marley took to Instagram sharing her feelings about her parent’s volatile relationship, which ultimately spilled over into how she currently perceives the world world. Selah spent a large portion of the conversation talking about her father’s absence and how it led her to seek out a father figure in harmful ways. She also talked about her mother and how her father’s absence fell largely on her mother’s shoulders. She said her mother’s anger stemmed from unresolved anger which at times led to intense spankings when her and her siblings were disciplined.

In a Instagram Live posted on Tuesday after her first Live went viral, Selah said that she loves her parents and is working on her healing as well as understanding that her parents are full human beings with their own personal traumas from their childhood.