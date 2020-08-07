Vado Removed From “Marriage Bootcamp” House After Attack On Tahiry

Last week, we wrote about the disturbing scene from last week’s episode of “Marriage Bootcamp,” where rapper Vado jumped out of his seat to choke his then-girlfriend Tahiry.

As a result of the violence he enacted against Tahiry, Dr. Ish told Vado that he would have to be removed from the house.

Vado’s outburst was in response to Tahiry telling him that he was turning her into a person she no longer wanted to be.

Dr. Ish separated the two and a security guard escorted him to a room away from the rest of the participants.

With the help of producers, they decided that Vado could continue on with the program but from a separate location.

He told Vado, “I can’t have you in the house. I can’t have people doing emotional work in an environment where they don’t feel safe. I’m not kicking you out of the program, but I gotta get you out of this house.”

Before Vado got the hell on, Dr. Ish asked him what caused that type of reaction. Vado told Dr. Ish that Tahiry had thrown two apples at him earlier in the day.

“She can hit you with two hands on the face, you still can’t put hands back on her. You gotta use some words.You can’t use hands. You know you can’t do that. I can’t have you around her.”

Meanwhile, in the room where she still had to sit with the other couples, Tahiry said she hadn’t entirely registered what had happened to her.

“Vado lost it. He put his hands on me. That’s not like him.”

Thankfully, Dr. Ish told her nothing she could have done would have triggered that reaction and there was nothing she did to deserve it.

Tahiry shared that this is not the first relationship that had turned abusive.

“It’s happened a few times. One is enough to f–k up your whole life.”