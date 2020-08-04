“We Know What He’s Done In The Past.” Gizelle And Jamal Bryant’s Daughters Do Not Want Their Parents Back Together

There’s a belief, perhaps a stereotypical one, that children of divorce secretly or not so secretly yearn for their parents to get back together. (It’s the reason why a movie like Parent Trap makes us feel so warm and fuzzy inside.)

But that’s not the case for every child. And certainly not so for the daughters Jamal and Gizelle Bryant share.

During last night’s episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Gizelle spoke with her three girls about the idea of her reconciling with their father, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

And not only were they less than enthused, they outright expressed their disapproval.

Gizelle said, “I was thinking you guys were feeling better about things…”

One of her daughters said, “When we’re all together, it’s just you two and us three. Like, it’s not a full family.

Another daughter chimed in to say, “so fake.”

The first one continued, “He’ll call us just to make you feel like he’s doing his part.”

The second daughter said, “He calls us and then two seconds later he calls you. Just to tell you that he called us.”

Gizelle immediately refuted their claims. “He wasn’t calling you just to impress me. He was calling you to call you.”

The first daughter said, “Like, I don’t know what to say.”

Gizelle responded, “I don’t know what to say either. And I think that you should trust your mother.”

The girls spoke over one another before the first one won out.

“We’re not saying we don’t trust you. But we want the best for you because we know what he’s done in the past.”

You can watch a clip of this tense discussion in the video below.