Scrappy Celebrates Birth Of Baby Xylo And Praises Wife Bambi For 10 Minutes Of Labor

Rapper Lil Scrappy is having a beautiful Monday after announcing the birth of his third child.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star shared an image of his wife Adiz “Bambi” Benson on Instagram after miraculously laboring for 10 minutes to bring their daughter Xylo into the world.

“She’s here everybody wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong she pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beautiful head full of hair 7lbs 5oz we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby,” he wrote as the caption.

This is the second child for the couple, the new baby joins big brother Breland who was born in September 2018. Scrappy also has a teen daughter named Emani from a previous relationship with former cast mate Erica Dixon. Emani will be putting in big sister work for a third time, after her mother welcomed twin girls last year.

Scrappy shared Bambi’s birth journey with three different Instagram videos showing the lead up to the big event.

Prior to her latest arrival Bambi enjoyed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump and enjoying the lead up to Xylo’s arrival.

Last month she enjoyed an ethereal quarantined baby shower complete with soft palettes, flowers and greenery.

Congratulations to the family on their new addition and welcome baby Xylo!