“U Turn Yo Back On Yo Fiancé” Lou Has Resorted To Manipulation And Gaslighting To Get Supa Cent Back

Lou is not letting up in his…quest to get his former fiancée Supa Cent back…or to make himself look like anything else than the wanna-be cheater he is.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, he did both

The Neighborhood Talk grabbed a screenshot of Lou speaking about his former relationship with Supa and, incredibly, attempting to shift blame to her in this situation.

He wrote: “We both made mistakes, neither one of us perfect. Being mad is one thing, but saying f*ck me. Hit different…I accepted u back flaws & all and u turn yo back on yo fiancé, the one who walked through the fire for u??? BET.”

I mean, do I even have to say it?

I doubt Supa was perfect in their relationship. The rumors and confirmed tales of what she’s done to him are well documented, should you want to fall down that rabbit hole. (As far as I know, it wasn’t cheating but violence on her part.)

But just because he was willing to work it out, doesn’t mean she is obligated to do so. Honestly, the fact that their relationship seems to be riddled with these type of problems, likely means it’s time for them to go their separate ways.

I hate to say it but, in this relationship Lou was the one with the most to lose. Not only does he miss out on the financial blessings of being romantically linked to a woman like Supa, he now doesn’t get the privilege of living under the same roof as his young daughter, with whom he seems to have a strong relationship.

He should have thought about that when he was slipping and sliding in a teenager’s DMs.

Speaking of his daughter, Lou made sure to utilize her in his campaign.

In a picture of the two of them together, Lou wrote:

“I love u too cheesy. I kno you’ll never leave me or turn your back on me…”

Men cheat all the time. It’s nothing new. But attempting to play the victim in the situation is something you just don’t see every day.

And to spell it out, this type of manipulation is a form of gaslighting, pretending like Supa is overreacting or being unreasonably cruel for leaving a toxic relationship when she felt she was being mistreated is ridiculous.

Lou did what he wanted to do and now Supa is doing the same.