“My Partner In Life Took Her Last Breath”: “Pose” Star Ryan Jamaal Swain Mourns Sister Fatally Shot In Alabama

Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain shared his heartbreak with his fans after his younger sister Raven Swain, 24, was shot and killed in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday night.

Little is known about the tragic event, but according to OUT Magazine, Raven was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car, and was struck several times. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:00 p.m. after reports of gunshots. A person was seen running with a handgun in the area shortly after Raven was fatally wounded.

Swain portrays Damon Richards-Evangelista on the critically acclaimed program which delves into the lives of Black and brown queer and trans community members in New York City during the 80’s and 90’s.

In his Instagram caption on Wednesday, Ryan wrote:

“The unimaginable happened last night, my heart, little sister, my ride or die, my partner in life took her last breath.

Raven Lynette Swain, my heart is broken. I cannot even imagine life without you and I won’t. At the moment, we are hurting, gathering information, planning next steps, and lifting you up.

This is not done. We will have swift justice. 🙏🏽”

He described his sister as a “light, loving, full of joy and laughter.” He asked for privacy as his family begins the heavy process of grieving in preparing to say their final goodbyes to Raven. He also included a photo of them together in happier times when they were both children.

“We will honor you with justice. We will forever say your name, Raven Lynette Swain,” he concluded.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the Swain family and loved ones at this very difficult time.