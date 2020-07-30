Wiz Khalifa’s Mother Talks About Raising, Supporting & Grieving The Loss Of Her Trans Daughter Lala

It’s not everyday we see Black parents be in support of their gay, lesbian, or trans children. It’s the reason why watching Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union love and embrace their daughter Zaya is so important for our community to see.

But they are far from the only parents who have been supportive of their trans child.

In support of the Wade family, Wiz Khalifa’s mom, Peachie Wimbush-Polk, retweeted Dwyane Wade before speaking about her own experiences raising a trans child.

Polk shared that her daughter Lala decided to live as her true self, a woman, at 15-years-old.

And while we don’t know if there was an adjustment period or not, it seems that Polk was determined to be a fierce advocate for her daughter.

Love to see it.

Thankfully, got to experience the love of a protective and supportive mother while she was on this earth.

In older posts on her Instagram page, Peaches shared her daughter’s birth story.

And in February 2017, Polk shared the news of her daughter Lala’s passing at 32-years-old.