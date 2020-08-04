How To Protect Your Marriage After A Reconciliation

So you’ve decided to reconcile with your spouse following a separation or even a divorce filing. You are not the first and most certainly won’t be the last person who has attempted to give their marriage a second chance. But as you continue to work on your relationship and mend what was previously broken within your union, you may be wondering how to protect your marriage during this sensitive time — or fail to realize just how important doing so is during this critical time in your relationship.

Limit what you tell

When you’re trying to rebuild your marriage, it’s probably a good idea to limit what you share with others. In many instances, the relationship is still in a fragile state, outside influences can be especially powerful. Not everyone will be supportive of your decision to reconcile. Until your relationship is stronger and more stable, it’s best to keep the outside voices to a minimum.