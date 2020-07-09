Jeezy’s Ex-Fiancée Responds To His Claims That She’s Jealous Of His Engagement To Jeannie Mai

Last month, we reported that rapper Young Jeezy’s former fiancée and mother of his child, Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, were in a public battle about child support.

In April of this year, Mahi accused Jeezy of defaulting on his child support payments and reneging on his promise to buy her a new car. She wanted him to serve jail time as a result of missing over $10,057 in payments.

In response, Jeezy claimed that Mahi was jealous of the fact that he and Jeannie Mai got engaged and was using child support and the court system to get back at him. He claimed he paid Mahi $140,000 in the past 10 weeks and has provided her with free housing.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bossip, Mahi shared her thoughts on Jeezy’s claims, including the notion that she is mentally unstable.

She said he’s taken a “path of vitriol, lies, and slander” to divert attention away from his own behavior.

In legal documents, Mahi said that Jeezy proposed to Jeannie Mai on the evening of March 27. But by that time, she had already filed papers through her lawyer. Mahi claims that this timing proves his engagement to Jeannie Mai had no bearing on her case.

She also responded to allegations from the rapper that she threatened his life during one of her manic fits. Her lawyer has asked for any correspondence between the two parents that referenced Mahi’s use of the word kill. But Jeezy has yet to respond.

Mahi also asked that if she was indeed unstable, why would the rapper approve of her having custody of their daughter 99 percent of the time.

The court documents read: “How low Petitioner has sunk to make up this type of slanderous lie to defend himself. If this allegation were true, what kind of father would that make petitioner that he never ever raised any such concerns during the pendency of this child support and custody case.”

This seems like it’s far from over.