“All My F—-ing Career, I’ve Felt Like To Black People, I’m Not A Legitimate Black Person:” Thandie Newton Speaks On Feeling “Disenfranchised”

In a recent interview with Vulture, actress Thandie Newton did not hold back in regard to her experiences as a bi-racial woman working in Hollywood. She confessed to feeling disenfranchised, as she did not feel fully legitimized by the black community and at the same time, being mistreated by Hollywood because she is Black.

“All these Black people in the public eye who are Black, and you don’t think about their white parents. Like on my Instagram, it’s always my mum. I don’t put my dad up much, and that’s because I want Black people to feel they can trust me and feel safe with me — that I’m not a representative of this Establishment that degrades people of color,” she shared. “All my fu—-g career, I felt like, to Black people, I’m not a legitimate Black person.”

While simultaneously feeling as though she is not seen as legitimately Black, she is dismissed and mistreated by white people — like the time she came forward to allege that she had been groomed and sexually assaulted as a teenager by director John Duigan and media outlets referred to it as an “affair.”

“What I am evidence of is: You can dismiss a Black person. If you’re a young Black girl and you get raped, in the film business, no one’s going to f—–g care. You can tell whoever the f-ck you want, and they’ll call it an affair,” she said. “Until people start taking this seriously, I can’t fully heal. There are so many problems to feeling disenfranchised. But I keep finding myself alone. There is now an appetite for listening to women, but there’s women and then, right at the bottom of the pile, is women of color. So careful what you do, everybody, because you might find yourself f—-g over a little brown girl at the beginning of a career, when no one knows who she is and no one gives a f-ck. She might turn out to be Thandie Newton winning Emmys.”

While she has said a mouthful, including that she backed out of her role in Charlie’s Angels because she was being stereotyped by film producer Amy Pascal, the actress said that there’s still a lot more to be said. However, much of it won’t be released until she’s on her deathbed.

“Got to leave something behind, love. I’m not doing it when I’m alive. I don’t want to deal with all the fallout and everyone getting their side of the story. There is no side of the story when you’re sexually abused. You give that up,” said Thandie. “I’m also a Black girl, and I absolutely [felt like I was] being passed around. Being Black is important. Because certainly at the beginning of my career, when it was just, like, me and Halle Berry in our age group going up for every role: ‘Oh, this is novel. This is a little quick flash in the pan. We’ll let you come in for a minute.’

