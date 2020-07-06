While Loni Believes She And James Are Meant To Be, She Does Not Want To Marry Again

Couples have learned all types of things about one another now that many people across the nation have been spending more time than ever with their loved ones. That has certainly been the case for Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh.

Recently, Loni sat down with talk-show-host Tamron Hall, to share the things she’s learned about her relationship with Welsh in the midst of the pandemic.

The comedian and “The Real,” co-host, and author of the new book, I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To, Love told Hall, “The quarantine has made me realize a lot of things — if me and James can be together and he doesn’t die from my cooking, then we’re meant to be together. He is my boo. He is my partner and I want that for all women. As people know, in the book I talk about how I met James later on in my life and I don’t want people to ever give up on love because you never, ever know.”

While Loni feels like their relationship is meant to be, she still maintains that she will never get married again.

“There’s no need for me to be married because I’m an independent woman. I’m not anti-marriage but I think that everyone has to decide, especially women, where they want to be in life. And as a stand-up comic, I did the road for over 20 years. I had to realize, ‘Hey, if I’m going to be married. That’s a whole different lane I’m going to have to take.’ I chose a different lane.”

Independence is nothing new to Loni. In her book, she discusses her mother throwing her out of the house at 17 and living out of her car as a result. She learned a lot of valuable lessons from that time in her life.

“Just because things aren’t happening right now, for you, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get through it. So it’s a wonderful story of how I got through that situation. How I went from making 500 cars a day to actually going to college and getting an engineering degree. There’s so many things about me that people don’t know. They saw me on “The Real” but they don’t know my journey.”

You can watch this clip from Loni’s interview with Tamron Hall in the video below.

Loni’s chat with Tamron airs today. Check here to see when to watch in full.