Monyetta Reveals The Identity Of Her New Fiancé

Earlier this week, we reported that Monyetta Shaw, mother, author, and entrepreneur, got engaged.

Throughout the relationship, she’s kept the identity of her beau a secret. Though she did share her feelings about him during a 2018 interview we conducted with her.

But we told you we’d keep our eyes peeled.

Now that she and her beau are planning to be in one another’s lives forever, perhaps she feels more comfortable sharing.

But before she revealed his identity today, Nicole Murphy, ex-wife to Eddie Murphy, gave us a clue about Monyetta’s mystery man.

In the comments for the first image Monyetta shared of her engagement ring, Murphy wrote, “Congratulations girl! So happy for you & Heath.”

Today, Shaw shared the video of her man Heath, and the proposal.

After being surprised by the presence of her family and friends, Heath and Monyetta embrace, Heath said some words before reaching back to grab the ring box, and then getting down on one knee to pop the question.

In the caption for the video, Monyetta wrote, “I SAID YES!!! [ring emoji]. I’m still taking this all in. I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute pation with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family.” WOW I had no clue!

This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar! To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing!”

Then in reference to the song she soundtracked the video with, Monyetta said, “Cheers to the “seasons” in life that led us to this very moment!”

Check it all out below.