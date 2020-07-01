Black Woman Claims She Was Beaten By White Hotel Guests While They Called Her A “Monkey”

Chrystall Caldwell, a 59-year-old woman from Groton, Connecticut, claims she was victimized by a white couple in a brutal attack while working at the Mystic Quality Inn on Friday, according to The Stonington-Mystic Patch.

Caldwell, a front desk attendant, said she answered a call where one of the visitors complained of hot water issues. Caldwell said everything went haywire when the man on the other end began berating her over the phone.

“The only gripe they could’ve had with me is, when they were swearing at me on the phone, at the front desk, I just simply hung up,” Caldwell said in an interview with FOX61.

Caldwell said that although her co-workers were able to rectify the issue, the man came down to the front desk and became violent.

“[He called me] a monkey and you don’t belong here, and kicking me, and just the fact that they were sitting there talking to, my coworkers are white, one is Indian, and they were settling it,” she said.

She said she took cover in a back room but was violated again when she emerged to gather her belongings. Caldwell says the couple began punching her, kicking her and hurling racial slurs.

“I haven’t slept. It’s hard to sleep. I keep seeing the event and his face and it’s frightening,” she continued.

Caldwell sustained injuries to her wrist and is working with a knee and eye specialist, along with a therapist for PTSD.

Stonington Police Department officials say the couple was questioned, but no arrest was made. The couple reportedly were taken into another hotel and treated at a local hospital, but were allowed to return back to their home in New York.

Caldwell’s lawyer wants accountability on her behalf, especially since police reviewed the surveillance tape recounting what transpired.

“Crystal Caldwell is putting out various false allegations in hopes of striking attention with other activists…I do encourage her to continue with the false story so that we can see it unravel in court,” one of her alleged accusers told FOX61.

Caldwell’s family claim they have been harassed and contacted by the alleged accusers numerous times on Facebook.