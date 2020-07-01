Woman Arrested For Stalking Brandy Norwood, Singer Files For Restraining Order

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stalking Brandy Norwood. According to The Blast, the woman was arrested Monday night and booked on suspicion of felony stalking. Bail was set at $150,000.

Sources who claim to have knowledge of the situation have said that the R&B singer does not know the suspect, who has shown up to her Los Angeles home and several other locations. Since Brandy lives in a gated community, the woman has allegedly made a habit waiting for her outside of the gate.

Naturally, this has caused the singer to fear for her safety, which is why she filed for a restraining order with the Los Angeles County Courts Tuesday. If convicted, the woman faces up to one year in county jail.

Brandy is a part of the long list of celebrities who have been targeted by stalkers. In 2018, Erykah Badu came home to find a trespasser in her Dallas home. Ashanti and Rihanna were also targeted in a similar manner.

Rihanna’s story took a particularly frightening turn after a psychologically disturbed man began delivering handwritten notes to the “Diamonds” singer’s New York home that spoke of murder and gang rape.

“He appears to be a ticking time bomb who is wholly fixated on (Rihanna), and poses a direct threat of serious physical harm or death to her and anyone around her,” Judge Orlando Marrazo said of the suspect, whom her compared to John Lenon’s murderer. “It is entirely foreseeable that if he were free to continue to act upon his psychotic delusions without this court’s intervention, it may result in the death of (Rihanna) or another innocent person.”

After the incident, the singer changed coasts, only to have a similar encounter at her home in Los Angeles. Several years after the first incident in New York, a 28-year-old man was arrested and tased after he was discovered by the singer’s assistant in her residence. According to TMZ, he disabled the alarm system and began unpacking his bags and charging his phone before being caught. After his arrest, he told officers that he was there to have sex with the singer.

While the lifestyles of the rich and famous appear desirable on the surface, fame and notoriety place celebrities in the dangerous position to be targeted by unstable individuals.