Want To Up Your Oral Sex Game? Try These Tips

By Shellie R. Warren

While doing my usual internet reading and researching, I happened upon two articles on the topic of oral sex; two that clearly aren’t on the same page. One was entitled “Oral Sex Is Not The Measure Of A Partner“. It opened up talking about when DJ Khaled stated that (sigh) he didn’t go down and how, in spite of that being the shock (and disgust) that was heard around the world, no one should’ve cared but his wife. Not only that but oral sex should never be the be all or end all of a relationship. Eh. There’s a lot to get into today so I won’t expound too much. What I will say is I personally think that a lot of us rolled our eyes because he expected to receive what he was not willing to give; that it wasn’t a mutual understanding. Sir Khaled shared a huge double standard and, in the process, he also came off pretty selfish and high schoolish about cunnilingus. Actually…younger than that because I used to mentor teens and chile, these teens out here…never mind.

Then I read another article that was more up my alley. “Why You Should Never Settle For A Relationship Without Oral Sex“. Yeah, I’m totally with that. Not to say that I don’t know some people who hate to give and/or receive oral sex. If that’s you and your partner is cool with that, feel free to skip over this or forward it along to someone else. But if you’re someone who is like, “Oral sex is a total non-negotiable in my relationship”, so much in fact that, from where you sit, the more you can learn about it, the better, this is your lucky day.

Giphy

While I personally think that a willing and curious spirit is half of the battle when it comes to keeping your partner happy and satisfied in the oral sex arena, as with all things sexual, there are things that can be done to take things to another level. If you’re ready to do that—or to teach your partner how—I’ve got some tips that will make you smile and would definitely make Khaled blush a few times over.