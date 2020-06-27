P&G’s Short Film Takes a Real Look At Bias

Some things are uncomfortably honest.

“THE LOOK”, a short from Procter & Gamble, definitely fits the bill.

This powerful mini flick takes viewers through a normal day from the lens of a professional Black man. We get to see—and feel—his humiliation as doors are slammed in his face and windows are rolled up as he strolls by. We get to see—and feel—his anger as he copes with repeated micro aggressions, such as anxious eyes and avoiding interactions with him. We get to see—and feel—his pain as he attempts to shield his young son from the consistent hurts and acts of passive violence. Most important, we are reminded how we feel when we’ve seen or received “the look” in our lives.

The film is part of P&G’s ‘Take On Race Initiative’, which is focused on creating equity and equality for Black Americans who are forced to face racism, bias and brutality on daily basis. The initiative also tackles the economic disparities faced by African Americans via the “Take On Race” Fund, which will support established organizations in North America like the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, YWCA Stand Against Racism and the United Negro College Fund and smaller organizations that mobilize and advocate, such as Courageous Conversation, and groups that hold our elected officials more accountable.

Now is the time to be anti-racist and choose action over observation.

Check out “THE LOOK” and be sure to share your thoughts on how you can support anti-racism.