“It Went Down In The Elevator” Da Brat Confirms Jermaine Dupri’s Stepmom Fought Tamar Over Alleged Affair With Dupri’s Father

llSource: Getty / GettyLate last week, Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle seemed to reignite their feud. It began innocently enough. During a recent interview, T.S. Madison asked Braxton if she would ever participate in a Verzuz Battle.

Tamar asked with who? And T.S. Madison offered up K. Michelle’s name.

Obviously, she was being intentionally messy. And Braxton fell into the trap. She rolled her eyes, sipped her drink and rang a bell, insinuating that she was not a fan of the idea and perhaps that K. Michelle wasn’t on her level.

It was clearly a slight.

And K. Michelle, much like Tamar, is not one to back down from a fight.

She took Tamar’s minor slight and ran with it.

Michelle got on Instagram and aired out some old but still interesting tea.

In the video, K. Michelle said:

“My mouth is lethal. It’s best that I don’t pull it out. You don’t pull out your d*ck. It’s best that I don’t pull out this mouth because when I start talking. You can’t f*ckin go around talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man. You was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri Daddy. How you sleeping Jermaine Dupri Daddy and get your ass beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in an elevator. But you want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men. But you so holy? Hmmm.”

At the time, I didn’t take her comments too seriously. K. Michelle and Tamar have been going at it for years. And this story of an affair between Tamar and Jermaine Dupri’s father, a now 66-year-old Michael Mauldin, just seemed like another ridiculous rumor to get back at Braxton.

Tamar and her boyfriend David Adefeso addressed K. Michelle’s comments in an Instagram video of their own.

Tamar said, “I don’t really have a lot to say because I feel like whenever I talk, it gets misconstrued. Whenever I ignore something it gets confused. Or if I try to make something funny, it gets taken the wrong way. I don’t really speak about anything in particular. Other than, guys I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be a part of any type of negativity of any kind. …being professional, not having this stereotype of the angry Black woman and not having the stereotypes that come along with being on reality television which is always being negative, always being problematic, always being messy or whatever, it’s almost like the work that you do gets covered up by mess. The last thing that I am going to waste my time with is giving negative energy energy.”

It wasn’t exactly a denial from Tamar—but Adefeso said the allegations were false and concocted.

But it turns out, there’s more to the story.

Da Brat, rapper and long time friend and collaborator of Jermaine Dupri, confirmed K. Michelle’s story on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Not only did she confirm that it happened, she shared that she was there when it all went down.

There was just one discrepancy. It wasn’t Dupri’s mother, it was his father’s wife at the time.

On the nationally syndicated radio show, Da Brat said, “Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma. That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a whiiiiille ago.”

Welp…there you have it.

You can listen to Da Brat’s insight in the video below.