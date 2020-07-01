Why A Relationship Can’t Go Back To “Normal” After Infidelity

In the wake of an incident of infidelity, a question that is frequently asked by couples looking to weather the storm is “Will things ever go back to normal?” The answer to this question largely depends on what each couple defines as normal. However, the quick answer is that things will never look exactly like they once did. Here’s why:

The trust is shattered

Once the trust is broken in a relationship, it’s virtually impossible for things to continue as they were. Even when people try to pretend as though things are all good on the exterior, there’s likely emotional turmoil beneath the surface. In order for things to move forward in a healthy way, the trust will need to be rebuilt. And even then, things will never be exactly as they once were. But perhaps that’s a good thing.