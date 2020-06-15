19-Year-Old Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Found Dead After Sharing Her Sexual Assault

Oluwatoyin Salau, was a 19-year-old activist on the frontlines at the protests fighting for the Black men who had been slain at the hands of police.

She called out the names of George Floyd in Minneapolis,Tony McDade of Tallahassee, Florida and explained the need to advocate for Black lives at this moment.

Still, her activism didn’t keep her from being sexually assaulted at the hands of a Black man and eventually losing her life.

According to USA Today, Salau was found dead on Saturday night, after she was first reported missing on June 6.

Before her body was located, Salau tweeted that she had been sexually assaulted by a “man of God,” from whom Salau sought refuge.

On June 6, the last day anyone saw her alive, Salau wrote that she was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a Black man at 5:30 in the morning.

She said the man, who was “disguised as a man of God,” offered to give her a ride to help locate some belongings she’d left at a church where she sought refuge as she tried to escape “unjust living conditions.”

The man offered her a ride which Salau accepted because she didn’t have anything to defend herself, including her phone and had poor vision. She said she “trusted the holy spirit to keep [her] safe.”

Sadly, she was not safe in this man’s company.

TW: The following tweets detail sexual abuse.

Salau’s friend Danaya Hemphill, 22, saw her friend the day before she passed, had a premonition that her friend wasn’t okay.

“I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Toyin’s body was one of two homicide victims whose bodies were discovered Saturday night off Monday Road in southeast Tallahassee, a couple of miles from the library where she was last seen.

Authorities have identified one suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., who lived on Monday Road and had recently been arrested for two violent offenses.

“Toyin was very passionate,” said Hemphill. “She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring.

“She was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin.”