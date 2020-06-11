Journalist And Screenwriter Jas Waters Passes Away

“This Is Us” writer Jas Waters has passed away at age 39. News of the journalist-turned-screenwriter’s untimely passing was announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter by the “This Is Us” writer’s page.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature,” the announcement read. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The tragic news sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and garnered an outpouring of love and condolences from those who were personally impacted by Waters and her work.

“This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones,” tweeted “This Is Us” series creator Dan Fogelman.

“I’m at a loss for words,” wrote Necole Bitchie founder Necole Kane. @JasFly has been on my heart and spirit for some time now. I would always tell her when I saw her, how much I admired her work. Her storytelling. Her authenticity. Her gift to the world. Sometimes I wish I could have said more. I’m saddened.”

“I‘ll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I’ll miss you, girl,” Issa Rae tweeted.

Waters began her career in entertainment as a journalist for Vibe, Necole Bitchie, and several other publications. She eventually shifted gears, embarking into the world of screenwriting. In addition to her work on “This Is Us,” Waters has worked behind the scenes on Showtime’s “Kidding” and Taraji P. Henson’s What Men Want. A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.