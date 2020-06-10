“Maybe Cause Gabby Ain’t Fat, Folk Will Listen Now” Frenchie Davis Said She Warned People Of Simon Cowell’s Racism 20 Years Ago

Racism is systematic oppression. So chances are if one Black person speaks out about injustice, she’s likely not the only one who has experienced it.

For months now, Gabrielle Union has been fighting NBC and Simon Cowell’s production company for the racial and sexual discrimination she experienced on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

While the investigation found that there was not sufficient evidence to conclude there was racism and sexism present, Union filed a lawsuit. So the story is not over.

This next leg may take place in a court of law but that doesn’t mean the public doesn’t have their own experiences to share.

Frenchie Davis, known for her role on the second season of “American Idol” in 2003, said that she’s known and been vocal about Cowell’s racist discrimination since then.

With a picture of Morticia Gomez sipping tea, Davis wrote:

“My face when I saw @gabunion is suing Simon Cowell and Fremantle Media for racial discrimination…..I fucking told y’all 20 years ago but maybe cause Gabby ain’t fat, folk will listen now….. and this where we collectively need to do better and hold the white people we make money with accountable for how they do business with black folk. Why ANY black person would expect to have an integrity-filled business interaction with these white people after what they did to me is BEYOND MY UNDERSTANDING. But by all means…go awf.”

You may remember that Davis was disqualified from the singing competition after photos of her topless were released while she was on the show.

If these were the rules of the show, then so be it. But another White contestant also had similar nude photos released and they were not dismissed from the competition.

That’s racism.

I’m sure Gabrielle and Frenchie are far from the only Black women who have experienced racism working with Cowell. We’ll see