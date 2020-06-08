“13 Years?! Whew Chile” India Arie Addresses Chris Tucker Dating Rumors

The internet is a wild place. When anyone has a platform, it’s too easy for misinformation to spread. But these days, with the world taking twists and turns we never would have imagined, it’s hard to distinguish the realistic from outlandish.

The latest internet fodder was a presumed relationship between singer India Arie and comedian and actor Chris Tucker. The story was that the two celebs dated one another on the low for thirteen years. Some even speculated that they were married and had kept their love out of the public eye.

The story got so big that India’s name was trending on Twitter.

Needless to say, the people were curious. I personally spent a couple of minutes Googling, trying to decide if there was any truth to this.

Thankfully, India Arie was gracious enough to give the people the answers they were looking for.

In a tweet, she gave the people the answers we were seeking.

First, she announced that she was shocked to see that she was trending.

Then she acknowledged the rumors.

And finally came the truth.

“Soooo, NO. I Do not date @christuckersreal~ we went on A date or 2…apparently that was 13 years ago? I really don’t remember lol.”

Well, that answers that.