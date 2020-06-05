“If You Know A Racist, Don’t Be Shy:” Skai Jackson Is Exposing Racist White Teens And Their Respective High Schools On Twitter

While a number of celebrities have disappointed us with their commentary on the current fight for racial justice this week, Skai Jackson is not one of them. In fact, it’s not so much what Skai has said that is making us proud, it’s her exposure of what others have said.

Using her platform, like a good famous person should, the 18-year-old has begun exposing white racist teens to her nearly 320,000 followers. And I don’t mean just reposting videos and tweets out of disgust. I mean calling the names and adding their city, state, high school, and in some instances, even their job so that they, hopefully, suffer the consequence of their actions.

It’s a pure moment of solidarity as the information is coming from some of Skai’s own followers who have asked her to expose the egregiously racist behavior they’ve witnessed from kids in their school along with the recepts, i.e. screenshots of private messages, videos, and so forth that leave no room for question. It all started when Skai put out a call, telling fans “If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts.”

It looks like the effort is working too. In response to the tweet below alleging inappropriate conduct by a teen at Texas Christian University, the school responded on Twitter and said they have reported the student to the appropriate administrative staff.

Today the former Disney star confirmed she still has time, tweeting this afternoon: “I expose racists all day, every day, 24/7, to days a week, and opened all hours.”

In the words of the kids, we love to see it.