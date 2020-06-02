“I Know Y’all Are Mad, I’m Mad Too:” RHOA’s Tanya Sam Cries After Atlanta Lounge Is Destroyed By Rioters

Among the black-owned businesses that were destroyed by riots stemming from the murder of George of Floyd was Agency Socialthèque, a lounge and restaurant owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Tanya Sam. In an emotional Instagram post, Sam addressed fans while showing off the damage done to her business.

“I don’t even know what to say, y’all. Like I really don’t. I stayed up all night watching what happened to our city,” she said. “I cried all night. Mad about what’s happening in this country and in this world. I get it. I get it.”

Tanya went on to apologize for being emotional and explained that she is enraged by the death of George Floyd and the countless other murders of Black men and women, it was obvious that she was also heartbroken to see what has happened to her business.

“We put this place in the heart of Atlanta. In the heart of Buckhead. This is a black-owned business for us,” she said “I’m just sad. I’m really sad and I’m mad. I know y’all are mad. I’m mad too. I get it. Nobody is listening to us. Nobody is listening to us. We’re tired. I’m tired. We’re not worried about exactly a window or whatever. We’re just tired. We’re all tired. All of us here get it.”

While most fans sympathized, some attempted to attack the reality star in the comments, citing that she was more concerned about damaged property than the loss of life, Tanya hit back and argued that their assessment was completely inaccurate.

“We don’t care about a window,” she reiterated. “For all of y’all saying it’s about insurance, we get it. We have that. It’s not the point. I understand that people are mad and people are angry. We’re sick and tired and yes, this was fighting back. I believe in the revolution.”

In other RHOA news, Porsha Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinney took to the streets of Atlanta in protest only to be attacked with tear gas. The reality star took to Instagram with footage from the incident.

“Do y’all see this?’ she said. “We in Atlanta. It’s 7:45. The curfew isn’t until 9. We out here peacefully protesting. Nobody did anything and now they’re blocking us in.”