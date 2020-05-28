“We Knew What She Was Doing On The Side” Kenya Moore Says NeNe’s Boyfriend Is A Well-Known Secret

For months, people have been speculating whether or not NeNe and Gregg Leakes have an open relationship.

To be fair, NeNe’s own commentary about her marriage, cast doubt on it being a monogamous one.

On an “Real Housewives of Atlanta” after show, she said that she and Gregg had an understanding.

As for his part, Gregg was allegedly having inappropriate conversations with one of NeNe’s employees. In response to the rumors, NeNe simply said “we’re going to stay married regardless.”

And then later, when she was asked to clarify and explain whether the marriage was open or not, NeNe said, “No, it is not. I think the reason why people think that is first of all they see there is an age difference between Gregg and I…so now they think that since he has gotten older, are they doing anything in the bedroom? Well the answer to that question is we’re doing a lot in the bedroom.”

NeNe did acknowledge that she’s a flirt and her husband knows that.

But according to word on the street, in the headlines and in the mouths of her castmates, NeNe is doing more than flirting.

NeNe has reportedly been seen with a man named Rodney White for years. And from the looks of things it’s gone beyond flirting.

Page Six reported that NeNe and White were seen having dinner in Bâoli in Miami in early January 2019, while Gregg was in Atlanta battling stage 3 colon cancer.

NeNe has been seen out kissing, cuddling and sitting on White’s lap as far back as 2017.

Up until now, sources who had intel on NeNe’s extramarital relationship kept that information to themselves.

But now, Kenya Moore, NeNe’s RHOA castmate and nemesis, has come forward.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kenya said, “So many of us [housewives] knew that she was out with this man constantly being affectionate. And we knew what she was doing on the side.”

Throughout this past season, when Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly was in shambles, NeNe attempted to offer her support. But because of this whole relationship, she didn’t feel like NeNe was someone she should listen to when it comes to sustaining a marriage.

“For me it’s like if you’re so comfortable being out in public with someone and kissing them and being just inappropriate — you’re a married woman — so for me, there was nothing that she could tell me about a marriage, because your own behavior with your own husband is not something that I would want to emulate at any point in time during my marriage,” Moore explained.

A source told US Weekly, that NeNe’s relationship with White is an open secret and she flies to Maryland to visit him all the time.

When they asked Kenya why she believes this hasn’t become a storyline on RHOA, she said, ““I think the people that know are her friends or her confidantes or her partners in crime and I don’t think that they just wanted to be the one to out them,” the mother of one told Us. “But so many of them, including Housewives from other franchises, are aware of this man, of Rodney White.”

She added: “I’m just not sure if they just didn’t want to be the one to break the news on TV about it, but we certainly have had a lot of conversations about her and this man. They’ve been seeing each other for a very long time.

NeNe has since responded to the comments saying that Kenya’s remarks have no merit and she should focus on her own marriage instead of trying to capitalize off NeNe’s name.

A statement from her publicist to Us Weekly read, “It’s quite disturbing that especially during this time of so much pain that once again we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe’s name and personal life for the sake of publicity,” the statement read.

“Kenya stated herself that she and Nene have not been on speaking terms for almost two years now, so it makes no sense for her to speak with such familiarity about Nene’s personal life. And to drag her decades-long marriage, family and relationship through the mud on a consistent basis to insinuate anything about my client’s character is sad, confusing, and a despicable PR tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on her own marriage and we wish her well.”

Once again, Kenya and NeNe are on opposite sides of the spectrum. Who do you believe in this scenario?

You can watch Kenya’s interview in the video below.