Nene Leakes Addresses Open Marriage Rumor: “I Am A Flirt And My Husband Knows That”

When Nene Leakes said she and Gregg have an “understanding” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 After Show last month many took that to mean the reality TV couple has an open marriage. The “great understanding” remark was made in response to questions about a rough patch the RHOA veteran and her husband were going through last summer when Gregg was caught having inappropriate conversations with one of her female employees. When Nene’s final word on the matter was “We’re gonna stay married regardless,” it didn’t take long for the masses to assume that meant she and Gregg are free to do whatever with whomever whenever they want to. But that’s far from the case, Nene said in a recent interview with Extra TV.

Asked outright whether it’s true her marriage is open, Nene said, “No, it is not. I think the reason why people think that is first of all they see there is an age difference between Gregg and I. I have been with Gregg since I was 28 years old. He was young and I was young so now they think that since he has gotten older, are they doing anything in the bedroom? Well the answer to that question is we’re doing a lot in the bedroom.”

Speaking on what may be perceived as her own inappropriate behavior as a married woman, Nene added, “I am a flirt and my husband knows that. I like to flirt, I like men, but I’m not sleeping with these men, and my husband is very much okay with that.”

Though her words were initially misconstrued, Nene’s latest interview confirms her previous sentiments on the after show. “He’s not going anywhere and I’m not going anywhere, but our understanding — we see each other,” she said next to a naysaying Marlo Hampton. As for how they’ll stay together, only time will tell. “We’re good that’s all I can tell you,” Nene added. “We’re never going to be apart. I can tell you that. I doubt that we will ever divorce. I doubt that. We may not be together, but we ain’t gone divorce.