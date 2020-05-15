Dorian Missick Talks Wife Simone Missick Being His Prayer Partner: “I Don’t Even Know How I Could Function Without That”

Being an actor is a tough gig, and as celebrity divorce rates have shown us, being in a relationship with another actor is no easy feat. That is unless you’re truly bound by a higher power.

Dorian Missick of the ABC thriller For Life, recently appeared on the new podcast, God Is My Agent, launched by actress Raval Davis. The podcast features a variety of TV and film professionals discussing the intersection of faith and their work and when Dorian was asked how he gets through the ups and downs of life as an actor, he said his wife, fellow actress Simone Missick, plays a huge role in his ability to persevere, as does their relationship with God.

“My wife, my life partner, my life, that makes all the difference,” Dorian shared. “We’re prayer partners and we’re a spiritual team so we make sure that we hold each other up. When I hit moments that seem like they could be rock bottom, which isn’t very often but you know you have your ups and downs and the same for her, we’re here to lift each other up and remind each other, not so much, ‘I’ma hold you up baby, I’m here for you,’ but I’m also here to remind you of who’s really holding us up. God got us.”

Simone, who currently stars in the CBS drama All Rise, and Dorian tied the knot in 2012 and they both starred alongside each other in the second season of the Marvel series Luke Cage on Netflix in 2018. All actors know steady work can be hard to come by and for both Mr. and Mrs. Missick to find themselves in consistent roles proves Dorian’s words about God and he and his wife’s relationship to him.

“God is for the both of us and we have to remind each other of that all the time and that helps quite a bit when you have somebody who’s in your household in close proximity praying for you, praying the same prayer as you,” the 44-year-old added. It helps tremendously. I don’t even know how I could function without that.”

Catch the full conversation with Dorian Missick on the God Is My Agent podcast as he talks about faith vs. ego below.