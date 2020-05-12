Beauty Of 5: Celeb Stylist Ursula Stephen On What Not To Do To Your Hair While In Quarantine

This quarantine is stressing us out in more ways than one. We can’t go outside, which means we can’t go to the hair salon. Suddenly, we can’t touch up our roots, get our bangs cut by a professional, or even get that new hairstyle we wanted to try out for spring. It can be more than a little jarring not to be able to get the services that were so easily accessible just a couple of months ago. But before you go and make rash decisions while you’re under quarantine, know that it can create some long-term problems that may not be easily fixable.

We spoke to celebrity stylist and Unilever global haircare brand ambassador Ursula Stephen and asked her what the dos and don’ts are of haircare during this quarantine. Ursula has given celebrities like Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson, and Rihanna some of their most sought after hairstyles and is the owner of Ursula Stephen The Salon in Brooklyn. If there’s anyone whose advice you should take, it would be hers. Check out 5 things we should not be doing to our hair while we’re in quarantine, based on the advice of the pro celebrity stylist.

Can you wash your hair too much?

“Shampooing too often can remove essential moisture that your hair needs and causes hair to become dry and brittle,” she said. “If you already suffer from dry hair or need to wash your hair a little more than usual, I’d recommend a moisturizing shampoo followed by a great conditioner. Try the new Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo (MSRP $6.99). The sulfate-free formula infused with aloe gently removes build-up while restoring moisture and shine.”