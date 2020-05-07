“I Didn’t Want To Poison Their Mind With My Negative Thoughts” Garcelle Beauvais And Her Ex-Husband Get Along Great For The Sake Of Their Sons

Actress Garcelle Beauvais has been through some things, one of which she shared in a 2012 interview with PEOPLE, and again during her appearance as a new cast member on the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

And while Beauvais has said that she wouldn’t wish the experience on her worst enemy and that she was completely devastated when she initially learned of her husband’s five-year affair, throughout their 9-year marriage, she recently told Wendy Williams that she and her ex Michael Nilon are in a good place now as co-parents.

When Wendy brought up her ex-husband’s infidelity, Garcelle said this.

“Girl listen, we can talk about this all day long… Yes, there’s two people in every relationship, but I also feel like it’s not really about the woman. It’s about what’s missing in them that they need to go fill it somewhere else. And they always go beneath us I have to say.”

Wendy, who knows this story a little too well, sipped her drink and said, ‘Tell me about it.”

When Wendy asked Garcelle if her ex was still with his mistress of five years, she said, “No, no, no, no, no, not at all, not at all. They don’t have children together Not they don’t…at least not that I know…no I’m kidding.”

Thankfully, Beauvais shared that she was able to put the animosity she held for Nilon to the side for the sake of raising their children. And despite her hurt, the two get along well.

“We get along really great, that was the thing for me, I didn’t grow up with my dad, so for me it was really important for my boys to have their dad in their life and I didn’t wanna poison their mind with my negative thoughts, so I worked really hard. Girl, I mean therapy, life coach, reading, going through it. I would cry so much that like, my abs would hurt the next day. I was really devastated by what happened. But we get along grea. He’s at my house for Thanksgiving. He’s at my house all the time, we celebrate birthdays together, you know for the benefit of my kids.”

In a recent interview with Page Six, Beauvais shared that reliving that portion of her life is challenging but her ex has been extremely supportive about her appearing on the show.

“He was actually supportive. He was nervous because he knew the divorce would come up, but you will see him and me on the show together.”

While Beauvais shares 12-year-old twin boys with Nilon, she also has a 28-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, from a previous relationship. She told Wendy that he’s a father now so that makes her a grandmother.

“He’s good. He’s a dad. Which means I’m a grandma. Girl, it’s insane. But I mean it’s a blessing. He’s really in a good place and he’s really happy so Grandma G it is.”

You can watch Garcelle’s full interview in the video below.