Amber Bowles Of Married At First Sight Season 9 Has Happily Moved On From Matt With This Black Man

Amber Bowles of the Charlotte season of Married at First Sight appeared on last week’s Where Are They Now? episode with her estranged husband Matt Barnett. She was no longer playing nice, making it clear during the special that she wanted him to sign separation papers so they could finally begin the process of ending their marriage. In Charlotte, you have to be separated a year before you can even begin the process of filing for divorce. He kept sidestepping the process though, claiming he had been too busy playing ball outside of the country and dating Instagram models to give Amber her freedom from his tyranny. Aside from her obvious desire to no longer be married to someone who treated her terribly, both in terms of in marriage and on national television, Amber wants to move on because has a new man in her life that she wants to be 100 percent available for. In case you missed it like we did, she shared a post dedicated to him back in March and followers of the MAFS alumnus say the guy is “MUCH BETTER” than her ex and a serious “upgrade.”

“Happpppiest of birthdays to the kindest, most patient person I know,” Amber said of her new beau at the time. “Our time has been an adventure, and I’m so thankful I get to be a part of it.”

Before getting acquainted with her present partner, there were rumors that Amber was getting cozy with another Black man, but one who also had ties to Married at First Sight. She was spotted hanging out with Season 8 alumnus Will Guess last October in Charlotte to the surprise of many. She said at the time that they were just friends, but she also made it clear, for the record, that Black men had always been her type.

“I specifically asked for a black man and I got Matt!” she said about her time on Married at First Sight.

During the Where Are They Now? episode, Amber gushed over how, again, patient and perfect her new partner is. She also stated how she was grateful for the hard times she went through with Matt to prepare her for her dream guy.

“I really have met like the perfect person and honestly he’s like the kindest most patient person I’ve met,” she told host Kevin Frazier. “I needed this process to push me into maturing and growing to the point where I can be in this relationship.”