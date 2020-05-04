“It’s A Made Up Thing” Doja Cat’s Father Responds To Her Saying They’ve Never Met

Many of us were shocked and saddened to hear that rapper Doja Cat had never met her father, South African actor, Dumisani Dlamini. Dlamini is largely known for his role as “Gator” in the film Sarafina! starring Whoopi Goldberg.

When Doja Cat met Goldberg, she told her that she’d never met her father.

Doja did say that her father appears to be supportive of her career since he has been leaving proud and encouraging comments on her Instagram page. But that’s about it, according to her.

But her father, Dlamini tells a different story. In 2017, he told TshisaLive that he is close to and loves all of his children and they love him.

And last week, during an interview with Metro FM, Dlamini said that Doja had been exaggerating their lack of relationship. Instead, he shared that he had been trying to find his daughter.

“I have been looking for my daughter as well. You mustn’t forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something to cause a stir, so that she stays in the media and is talked about around the world.”

He said that Doja’s management team have blocked his efforts to connect with her. He said that perhaps they’re doing so because they’re afraid of losing her.

“I have tried to search for my baby and the company that runs her entertainment has been blocking me. They know that if I could get hold of her, maybe she will disappear from the picture … I know my daughter, wherever she is, is looking for me.”

Dlamini said that his daughter did speak to him before she became famous. He shared that the clip with her telling Whoopi that she’d never met her father was a “made up thing.”

“She got hold of me. We spoke. We connected. Now, at this time when she is there and on top, she has to grab the whole world[‘s attention], especially in SA because she is a South African and her daddy is here. It’s a made up thing”.

This doesn’t make much sense at all. And it seems that Dlamini is trying to paint himself differently from the absentee father he’s been. Never having even met your father is a ridiculous lie to go around telling celebrities and journalists alike. If Dlamini had met his daughter, he wouldn’t have a hard time proving it. Furthermore, if the two had even a casual relationship, it seems unlikely that her management team would be able to keep him from getting in touch with her.