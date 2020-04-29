SZA Accused Of Skin Bleaching After Glutathione Pills Appear In Social Media Post

Accusations of skin bleaching are being hurled in SZA’s direction again after pills commonly used for skin bleaching appeared in her Instagram stories over the weekend. From the looks of it, the Missouri native wanted to show followers the vitamin supplements that she takes regularly and among them were glutathione pills.

This isn’t the first time it has been speculated that the 29-year-old has lightened her skin. Questions about what some fans perceive to be a lighter complexion date as far back as 2013.

According to Web MD, glutathione is an antioxidant that is naturally found in the human body is produced by the liver. It is found in fruits, meats, and vegetables and it can also be taken as a supplement. It can be used to treat and prevent a variety of conditions ranging from asthma to Alzheimer’s disease; however, a common side effect is skin lightening.

In a report for Allure, dermatologist Seemal Desai noted an uptick in dark-skinned clients requesting to receive IV drips of glutathione, which helps to brighten skin “by deactivating the enzyme tyrosinase, which helps produce melanin.”

According to multiple outlets, SZA has attributed her use of the supplement to her desire to strengthen her immune system, which makes perfect sense considering that we are waist-deep in a deadly pandemic. Glutathione does help to fortify the immune system.

SZA isn’t the first celebrity to be accused of skin lightening. Black public figures ranging from Beyoncé to Rihanna to Remy Ma have had their complexions placed under scrutiny. And while there definitely are some celebrities who have obviously resorted to bleaching their skin in attempts to make themselves more marketable and appeal to colorist audiences, the discussion of celebrities and skin lightening has begun to feel a bit like a crazed witchhunt.