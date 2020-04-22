LisaRaye: “The Kardashians Have Single-Handedly Changed The Woman’s Body Shape That Is Acceptable”

The body standards being perpetuated by society are a problem and LisaRaye McCoy believes that the Kardashian women are to blame. During a recent episode of Fox Soul’s “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” featuring Syleena Johnson, Vivica Fox, and McCoy, the Player’s Club actress did not mince words while weighing in on the trend of women and doctored-up physiques.

“The Kardashians have single-handedly changed the woman’s body shape that is acceptable right now,” said McCoy.

Her co-panelists for the hour offered head nods and cackles as they seemingly agreed with her statement.

“Now it’s a small waist, and all this a**, which look like the ankles can’t even hold up all of that,” she said. “I don’t even want my body to look like that because that’s the body everybody has now.”

She went on to say that these ideals are having a negative impact on younger as well as older generations because they believe that it’s what’s needed to be successful.

“Every generation after that feels like that’s what they have to do to secure the bag,” she said. “They think this is what you have to do to secure the bag because this is the way it’s going. Now, we have social media, we’re instafamous off of Instagram. It makes us go, ‘Oh, well we gotta do a little bit of that? That’s why you see the 40s and the 50s on there twerking. Like that’s what we’re doing? I can’t do that.”

Of course, like most things with the Kardashians, their body shapes are ripped off from Black women with some exaggerations achieved with the help of plastic surgeons.

Watch a clip from the episode below. What are your thoughts on LisaRaye’s comments?