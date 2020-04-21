Insecure’s “Asian Bae” Alexander Hodge On Dealing With “Animosity” Online For Dating A Black Woman In Real Life

After three seasons of watching Yvonne Orji‘s character of Molly always finding something wrong with the guys she was dating (except Dro, he was absolutely wrong for her from head to toe), it seems she might have found a good match in current Season 4 beau, Andrew. Initially introduced in Season 3, Andrew, aka Asian Bae, is played by actor Alexander Hodge. In a new interview with publication Vulture, the half-Singaporean, half-Irish actor from Australia was asked about his chemistry with Yvonne and why he thinks Andrew could be good for her character as a serious boyfriend.

“If Molly is willing to take Andrew in, it’s a good match,” he said of where their relationship in the new season. “Andrew is doing what he can and making it clear that every time something comes up that he’s not doing well enough, he’s willing to improve, he’s willing to do the work. It all comes down to whether or not Molly is willing to develop this relationship with Andrew.”

However things turn out for those two, fans are very much invested. The couple are the first real interracial couple on the show to make it past a drink date or a sexual encounter, and it is refreshing to see something other than just Black and white folks together. However, art imitates life for Alexander, who is in a relationship with a Black woman in real life named Ava Luu. The two have been going strong for a few years now, and those who follow him are, for the most part, very supportive of the union. The vast majority of supporters are Black women lighting up his comments with “Omg I love this!!!” and “he got a queen in real life.”

Still, when asked if they ever “encounter animosity,” over their relationship, he said, “Yeah, massively online. But it’s just a bunch of f–king losers who don’t have any real things going on so they’re much more fascinated with what’s happening in my life.” However, he also noted that he could understand where some of the criticism, the non-trolling kind at least, comes from.

“I’ve had the unique opportunity of experiencing attention from the black community, and I can see there are some things that we in the Asian community also experience where a lot of people who I might consider ethnic purists would like to see black women dating black men — the same as in the Asian community, Asians dating Asians. Whereas real life doesn’t necessarily need to be so binary. But I understand that comes from a place of hurt, a place of trying to preserve something. I can understand where it comes from, and I cannot be offended by it because they have something happening in their lives that they might not feel they are in complete control of.”

“But it’s funny that these communities are brushing up against each other through my work,” he added, noting it’s especially interesting during a time where the Asian community is dealing with undue attacks and prejudice over the coronavirus. “There are so many similarities and yet they still feel so threatened by each other. I really believe in not only seeing what unites us, but also embracing our differences that set us apart. Just because we have differences doesn’t mean that needs to separate us. But I will say, the attention this season is very different because of what some people in this country call the ‘Chinese virus.’ So it’s interesting to be trending on Twitter for being Asian in a time when Asians are coming under a very specific spotlight. It feels good to be able to push it in the opposite direction, but it is quite polarizing. It does feel volatile, but that’s largely because of the pandemic that we’re facing right now.”

Alexander showed his woke side again during the chat, talking about how bitterness towards the Asian community has been around for a while before being stoked by the pandemic. He simultaneously noted though that it’s more shocking to some because it’s a community that has, for the most part, been able to avoid fighting against such animus while other minority communities have been very vocal about discrimination and hatred aimed towards them.

“It has always existed, but it feels like we escaped the center of attention for a little while. We stuck to the shadows and skated by while the black community was systemically oppressed and targeted by police. Whereas now we feel like we are being attacked,” he said. “Maybe for those of us who have never really experienced it personally, now that we’ve experienced it, we can understand how Latinx people who are being oppressed by ICE and immigration and how the black community has been oppressed by police and government. We can begin to be more empathetic towards other communities while asking for more empathy from them.”