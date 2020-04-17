Modest, But Make It Fashion: Shahd Batal’s ASOS Style Edit Is Perfect For WFH

Though most of us have proudly bragged on social media about not having worn a bra since shut-down orders have made working from home the standard, as we prepare to enter week six of quarantine lockdowns, many of us are anxious to get back to our usual stylish selves — even if it’s only in our living room.

Enter YouTube star Shahd Batal’s ASOS style edit which is the perfect mix of casual, high-glam, and versatility. The 23-year-old Sudanese-America dubbed herself “the queen of sweatpants,” and since that’s all most of have been wearing for the past month, that’s a sign we’re in good hands. The digital trendsetter’s edit includes joggers paired with oversized sweatshirts as well as matching tracksuits that’ll be a welcome switch from the pajamas and leggings we’ve all been living in. Plus they’re in pastel shades that remind us it’s spring, even if we can’t go outside and smell the roses.

“I had spring in mind so I knew there needed to be a little color,” she told Bustle.

Shahd knows how to up the glam as well, pulling bold-colored maxi dresses that command attention but honor her commitment to modesty as a Muslim woman. In fact, that was the focus of the entire edit.

“I’m blessed to travel often, but my biggest struggle is finding effortless modest clothes for vacations and events that don’t have surprise slits or cost a fortune. The goal was to make modest pieces that are accessible and affordable for women to feel confident and represented rather than an afterthought.”

We’re sure most would agree Shahd succeeded in that effort. To top top things off, she identified the perfect accessories — from sunglasses to crossbody bags and earrings — to pair with the outfits. And, staying true to her beauty influencer roots, Shahd also picked out a few skincare and makeup items that should be on every woman’s radar. Check out the full collection on the next few pages and tell us which looks are your favorite.