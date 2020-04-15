“Stop Asking Your Glam Squads To Risk Their Lives:” Aisha Hinds Slams Celebs For Prioritizing Vanity Over Public Health

3 hours ago  |  
By Jazmine Denise

13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

It’s safe to say that many of us are living on the aesthetic struggle bus as a result while we practice social distancing. Those who lack the skill required to style their own hair and wax their own brows, which is most of us, are walking around looking a little interesting. The great news is most of those folks don’t have anywhere to be because we’re all supposed to be staying home. Celebrities, reality stars, and public figures, however, are in a unique bind as they are still making public appearances —digitally, of course. As a result, some of them are still requiring their glam squads to come to their homes to give them the full works, thus putting themselves, their employees, and their employees’ families at risk.

9-1-1 actress Aisha Hinds took to Twitter to slam celebrities who are selfishly choosing vanity over public health. While it was obvious that Hinds had specific celebrities in mind, she chose not to name names.

“I don’t know who need to hear this (actually I know who need to hear it but imma just say that out of disrespect),” the Brooklyn native tweeted. “STOP asking your glam squads to risk their lives coming to your house for the sake of your production value on your IG LIVE/TIK TOK/ZOOM/YOUTUBE agendas!”

We can’t really Blame Aisha for going off. Coronavirus is highly contagious — not to mention deadly. It seems silly that someone would risk contracting or spreading the illness to someone else for the sake of keeping up appearances. Just last week, Tyler Perry took to Instagram urging people to stay home after losing crew member and hairstylist, Charles Gregory to the virus. While it’s unclear exactly how Gregory contracted the virus, his story is a reminder that we should all be following stay-at-home orders to protect ourselves and others.

MadameNoire Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN