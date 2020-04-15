“Stop Asking Your Glam Squads To Risk Their Lives:” Aisha Hinds Slams Celebs For Prioritizing Vanity Over Public Health

It’s safe to say that many of us are living on the aesthetic struggle bus as a result while we practice social distancing. Those who lack the skill required to style their own hair and wax their own brows, which is most of us, are walking around looking a little interesting. The great news is most of those folks don’t have anywhere to be because we’re all supposed to be staying home. Celebrities, reality stars, and public figures, however, are in a unique bind as they are still making public appearances —digitally, of course. As a result, some of them are still requiring their glam squads to come to their homes to give them the full works, thus putting themselves, their employees, and their employees’ families at risk.

9-1-1 actress Aisha Hinds took to Twitter to slam celebrities who are selfishly choosing vanity over public health. While it was obvious that Hinds had specific celebrities in mind, she chose not to name names.

“I don’t know who need to hear this (actually I know who need to hear it but imma just say that out of disrespect),” the Brooklyn native tweeted. “STOP asking your glam squads to risk their lives coming to your house for the sake of your production value on your IG LIVE/TIK TOK/ZOOM/YOUTUBE agendas!”