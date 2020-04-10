“I Want You To Be With Me Forever” Joseline Hernandez And Ballistic Are Engaged

Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic have gone through a lot together as a couple. But in the midst of all their challenges, including her custody drama with her ex and father of her daughter, Stevie J., the two keep coming back to one another.

They have had to sort out issues of disrespect, there were times Ballistic felt Joseline was being entirely too flirtatious with other men, while telling him that she was ready and demanding marriage. They sorted through a lot of issues on “Marriage Boot Camp.” He repeatedly told Joseline that he wanted a woman who would treat him like a king while he treated her like a queen.

Ultimately, Joseline revealed, through therapy, that the people who were supposed to commit to her, like her mother and father, ended up leaving her. And as someone who had endured so much abuse, she was afraid Ballistic was going to do the same.

At the end of their time at “Marriage Boot Camp,” when the two were standing in front of one another, deciding if they were going to get engaged, Joseline opened a jewelry box, with a ring for Ballistic.

But when it came time for him to open his, it was empty.

Joseline just looked confused. He said, “I’m sorry.” Joseline stood there stonefaced. Ballistic said, “No reaction.”

Joseline responded, “I’m waiting on your explanation why wouldn’t you give me the ring?”

He responded by getting down on one knee before saying, “I want you to be with me forever. And, I did a lot of thinking. The stuff that we’ve been through, I’ve never seen anybody go through the stuff we’ve been through and still be strong like this. I love you very much and will you marry me?”

She said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

You can see how the moment went down below.