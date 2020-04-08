Chrisette Michele Has A Message For Black Men: “Sisters Are About To See You Differently And Support You Like The Mothers They Are”

At a time when people could use some positivity most, singer Chrisette Michele is looking to offer that in a blog she wrote that is specifically addressed to men, specifically Black men.

The 37-year-old shared a post called “Dear Brothers,” while simultaneously promoting her book How to Hear From God. In the post, she talked about how this period of isolation is causing men, especially those unable to work, to have to evaluate who they are, their worth and what they bring to the table outside of checks and being who the world says they are. She says this is an important thing.

“They’re reconnecting with their dreams right now. Just like all the women who are creating vision boards and goal lists, men are beginning to see again. This is good,” she wrote. “They’ve been given a bad rep. Somebody did something, said something, experienced something and they’re subject to someone else’s idea of who they are. But they are gentle. They have souls. Sweet souls. And they’re becoming still, and sensitive.”

“Dear Brothers, I don’t mean to intrude on your time, but I wanted to let you know I feel you and I see you,” she added. “There’s an atmosphere around you of dreams. What was meant for catastrophe has become your incubator. Don’t be afraid of what you’re feeling. It’s a switch. You can exit different from how you entered. You have permission to be everything you’re imagining. I see crowns on your heads. These are the visions you’ve been shy about. Believe them. They’re your future.”

The singer went on to say she woke up in prayer about the matter, and that this time of self-reflection and inner work should be an opportunity for men to not only figure out their dreams and how they want to go about fulfilling them, but to also forgive those who hurt them, including Black women.

“Sisters are about to see you differently and support you like the mothers they are. Forgive them if they’ve broken you. I’m sorry,” she said. “Forgive society for misreading you. I’m sorry. Let this moment raise you. Nourish you. Ask for what you need, become what you dream, be who you see. God is near. Is it possible you don’t have because you haven’t asked God for it? And perhaps this os [sic] the first time, in a long time you’re seeing what you actually need. Come near to God and He will come near to you.”

“Maybe there are some things this time alone has given you the opportunity to let go of. Maybe your heart was tired from contradicting thoughts you had about yourself. It’s time to give yourself permission to let go of what doesn’t serve you. Permission is simply authority to go towards what seems impossible. Go towards what needs a miracle,” she continued. “You have permission. You will be an example of His goodness and have no choice but to say, ‘Look what God did in my life!’. The Father created you and validated you a long time ago. Have this moment. Become. Shift. Step. Permit.”

“You have permission, my sensitive warrior. You can pursue,” she added. “Let the Spirit lead you and take your rightful place. It seems quiet, but it is well in your soul. Rest in the peace of God. You have permission to exit this differently then [sic] how you went in.”

Her message garnered a number of responses, including some criticism from women who said the part about “Sisters” stepping up to support Black men is a tired expectation of Black women. Others pointed out that it was notable Black men put her on blast for her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

“Please stop promoting that black men need a mother in their woman. No man needs a mother in his woman,” a commenter wrote on her blog. “A man needs a woman that inspires him to BE his best self on his own without doing the work FOR him! You are promoting a very dangerous sentiment here that results in fatherless homes and broken women. Have the same level of compassion for your own kind that you have for MEN. Please!”

“How about holding grown ass men accountable for their faults? I’m so sick of women like you giving out passes to your precious black kangz like candy,” said another on the blog. “Meanwhile it’s crickets in terms of reciprocation for black women. No support, no uplifting, no apology for the mistreatment and abuse thousands of BW suffer every year. ”

But she received a lot of positive commentary from men and women alike on Instagram, where she initially shared her message.

“Love and appreciate your comment. As a black man this means alot,” said a male commenter. “Don’t let negativity sway you. Black men with common sense appreciate this and all the black women who feel this way.”

“Thanks for the uplifting words to me and my brothers,” said another on her Instagram. “Sometimes we don’t see that our Queens are rooting for us. Thanks for showing us that you are your Brother’s keeper.”

Check out the full message for yourself here.