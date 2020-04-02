Phone Behaviors That Suggest Your Partner Is Up To No Good

When you’re in a relationship, you should definitely respect your partner’s privacy. Snooping is problematic for a few reasons. First, it’s very easy for things to be misinterpreted. Second, if you do find something, you have to admit that you discovered it by snooping. Third, when you snoop, you need to be ready to act on what you’ve found and we’re not always ready to do that. And finally, it’s highly addictive. Even if you don’t find something this time, it’s likely that you will make a habit out of it. Snooping is a rabbit hole that is best to avoid. However, in many cases, you don’t need to go digging through your partner’s belongings to tell when something is up. There are a few tell-tale signs that a partner is not being completely forthright with you. Here are four of them:

He keeps his phone face down

Some people choose to keep their phones face down out of respect and to show the people with whom they are spending time that they have their undivided attention. This, however, is usually temporary. People who make a practice of turning their phones over whenever they’re in your presence are usually doing so out of fear that you might see some of their notifications. It could be that he’s interacting with other romantic partners and browsing dating apps or it could be something unrelated to infidelity. Whatever the case, it’s likely that he has something to hide.

Turning away from you whenever he’s texting

Everyone is deserving of privacy and should not have to worry about someone peering over their shoulder to see what they’re doing on their phone. That said, there will be times when the person or people around you may get a quick glimpse of your screen and it shouldn’t be a big deal. When a partner is going to extreme measures to ensure that they’re always blocking your view of their screen, it’s highly suspicious and something to keep an eye on.

Sleeping with his phone under his pillow

A glaring red flag of a partner who is not being completely honest is one who has to hide his phone when he’s sleeping. Sometimes, this will look like him sleeping with the phone beneath his pillow or in his pocket. However, some get creative and hide their hiding spots. No one should have to worry about their privacy being invaded while they sleep; however, someone who needs to go to such extreme measures is definitely hiding a few skeletons.

“Cheaters tend to use their phones and computers more frequently than before and to guard them as if their lives depend on it,” explained Dr. Robert Weiss in an essay for Psychology Today. “If your partner never relinquishes possession of their phone, even taking it into the bathroom when they shower, that’s not a good sign.”

Refusing to answer calls when you’re around

We currently live in the age of spam phone calls, so we’re all likely to curve a few calls here and there. Additionally, there are times when we just don’t feel like talking and may choose to send a friend or relative’s phone calls to voicemail. It usually a cause for concern, however, when your partner never picks up the phone around you. In these instances, it’s very likely that he doesn’t want you to overhear certain conversations and even more likely that he doesn’t want the person on the phone to hear you in the background.