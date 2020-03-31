Troubled Star Jason Mitchell Celebrates The Birth Of His Son

After a particularly rough year, actor Jason Mitchell has something to celebrate. The Straight Outta Compton star revealed on his Instagram on Monday that he is the father of a bouncing baby boy. He shared a photo with the adorable infant with the caption, “I just flipped the switch.. (drake voice).” He didn’t divulge who the mother is.

The 33-year-old responded to the well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike. When someone celebrated by saying, “Yaaay, twin!! U finally got your boy!! He is perfection!!” the actor replied, “like his daddy.”

This is very good news for the actor, who has seen his career and image take a major hit following allegations of misconduct on the set of multiple projects, including Netflix’s Desperados and the hit Showtime series The Chi, where he was accused of making things uncomfortable for co-star Tiffany Boone. He was let go from both, and was also dropped by his agents at UTA. Nevertheless, he maintained that he was innocent of sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace. However, he did tell the folks at The Breakfast Club that he learned his lesson of being too friendly as well as too quick to anger with some of his co-workers.

“I’m definitely just holding myself accountable and saying, you know what, I don’t feel like people don’t want to see me successful,” he said. “I think people want to see me do better. The only way I can really do better is to change my actions. I can’t fraternize. I can’t hang.”

Mitchell is set to appear in the film Zola out this year, and is in pre-production for a project called The Scarecrow Bandits, but otherwise, roles have been few and far between since allegations came to surface against him last year.

As far as parenthood though, Mitchell has clearly been successful. He is already the father of two girls named Royce and Cuppie whom he has custody of. He shared in 2018 in an interview with us that he likes to take his girls out on dates to expose them to the right way they should be treated by men.

“I show them how a man is supposed to treat them. I take them on dates, I open their doors, I walk out the elevator and hold their doors. I do all that and make sure they’re treated like ladies because one day they’re going to say yes to somebody, and I just gotta make sure it’s the right person.”