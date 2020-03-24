RHOA: All The Times Kenya Moore Violated Her Castmates’ Marriages And Relationships

This week on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kenya Moore made it clear she believes her husband and their impending divorce should be off-limits to her castmates and their petty feuds. Ironically, as several of her co-stars have pointed out, the pageant queen has never been one to show restraint when others are experiencing marital or relationship woes. In fact, she has a history of weaponizing them. Here are four times Kenya violated the marriages and relationships of her cast members to win an argument.

Tanya and Paul

Kenya’s most recent, and probably most cringe-worthy, offense was against Tanya and her fiancé Paul. After hearing rumors Paul was being inappropriate with another acquaintance, Kenya took shots at Tanya at a group dinner and then proceeded to blindside Tanya by bringing the woman in question to lunch. When a decent person hears a rumor about a friend or associate’s man, they typically do one of two things: mind their business or gently pull the woman aside and privately tell her what’s tea. In this instance, Kenya had zero regard for Tanya’s feelings and what she might be going through after being confronted with this type of news. Instead, she continued to hammer down in an attempt to sew seeds of doubt.

Phaedra and Apollo

We will never forget the drama that ensued between Kenya, Phaedra, and Apollo. Despite the fact that Apollo later admitted to lying about being sexually propositioned by Kenya, none of that negates the fact that both parties behaved inappropriately during Kenya’s first season on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” A prime example was that scene when she pushed Apollo in the pool.

“I don’t think I was flirting with Apollo,” Kenya later said during a confessional while making a face that clearly indicated otherwise. “I hope I wasn’t, but there’s no shame in my game.”

Porsha and Kordell

In addition to making light of Porsha’s nasty divorce by calling it “karma” and joking that Kordell threw Porsha “out in the street,” Kenya turned around and began peddling rumors that Porsha had been unfaithful to the former NFL star. The constant antagonizing and below-the-belt comments eventually resulted in a physical altercation between the two women on the reunion show set and Porsha having a meltdown on stage, crying that she has been “through too much.” Ironically, Porsha’s breakdown was very reminiscent of the one Kenya had after the blow-up at the goddess party this season. Even worse, the very next season Kenya attempted to play matchmaker between Kordell and Claudia Jordan, who worked with Porsha at the time.

Kim and Kroy

Let us not forget the time Kenya used Kroy Bierman’s release from the NFL as a way to get at Kim Zolciak.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” she told Kim in the middle of an argument at Sheree’s house.”

For a person who feels that her marriage should be off-limits, it’s interesting that she has never given her castmates that courtesy.