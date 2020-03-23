“That Ain’t Going Down Over Here”: Draya Breaks Down Why She Doesn’t Believe In Abstaining From Sex Before Marriage

The age-old debate regarding whether or not people should have sex before marriage continues on into the digital age.

Former BET and E! News host Terrence J sat down in an Instagram live with ex-reality star and entrepreneur Draya Michele where they took questions from fans during the coronavirus quarantine. A snippet of the conversation was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk which showed Draya and a fan having a discussion over the hot topic.

One fan detailed her quest to remain celibate until someone puts a ring on it, which made Draya turn from a listening ear, to a woman with her own opinion on the matter.

“I’m actually at the point where I feel I should just wait until marriage because this is just ridiculous. I feel like the older we get, the more serious my intentions need to be,” the caller said.

“I don’t want to be negative,” Draya starts with a sigh, “But do you really think in this day and age that we live in that you’re going to find a guy that’s going to wait? the Mint Swim owner said as the woman interjects.

During their exchange Terrence J goes absolutely silent, only giving a few chuckles here and there. Maybe he figured he would stay out of it, especially being that two women were discussing autonomy over their bodies.

“You think you’re gonna find a guy that’s going to wait? A guy that you’re going to like? Are you even going to like the kind of guy who waits?” Draya questioned.

“Absolutely!” the woman replies again.

“Because me personally, that might be ‘Prince Charming’, but I don’t like him. I don’t like the kind of guy that waits, he’s not my husband, no,” Draya continued.

“Well then if he doesn’t wait that means he married me pretty quickly,” the woman says back.

“I just think that we need to be physically attracted to each other and he needs to showcase that before we do any of that marriage shit. I mean, I respect people that do it, more power to you, but no. That ain’t going down over here,” she continued.

While the woman disagreed with Draya’s point of view, people in the comment section continued arguing that Draya’s stance was clear being that she’s produced two children before marriage. She has a 17-year-old son namded Kniko from an earlier relationship and three-year-old son named Jru with her ex-fiance Orlando Scandrick. The two confirmed their split in December 2019.

However, women are allowed to do what makes them feel comfortable and just because you’re single mom doesn’t mean that your views of sex will align with conservative or liberal talking points. Hopefully the two women were able to end on a mutual understanding of their respective opinions, even if it differed from their own.