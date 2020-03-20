Mommy Tried It! Gerber Is Going Gender Neutral With Its Baby Apparel

Times are changing, and so are the fashions — even for the littlest among us.

That’s why Gerber Childrenswear decided to launch its newest line of baby apparel this month, titled Modern Moments. As the name suggests, they’re going the route of current trends, opting for updated designs and gender neutral pieces that are muted in color but bold in print and style. It’s a nice change for parents looking to mix and match multiple colors and looks, interested in putting together some sophisticated ensembles. Though modernized for today’s mom, the pieces are still as adorable as ever, and comfy, but they’re even more sustainable than before.

Gerber opted to use organically grown cotton. In addition to that, there’s some spandex for the right amount of stretch needed in the life of an active child, as well as Standard 100 Oeko-Tex Certified to ensure that dyes used offer optimal safety for your baby. We personally love the kimono onesies, gowns and rompers that can be worn by baby girl or boy. But if you just can’t completely live without gender specific details, there are some pieces with frilly details like bows, ruching and more in the line that you can flock to.

Launched exclusively at Walmart earlier this month, both in-store and online, the Modern Moments line is affordable while still being great quality, and it’s available from newborn to up to 12 months old. Try a few of the pieces in a two-pack to start, and if you’re sold, there are four-piece onesie sets, as well as 12, 15 and 20-piece sets perfect for a baby shower gift or just to stock up on.

Check out more of the Modern Moments collection below and head to Walmart’s website if and when you’re ready to shop.