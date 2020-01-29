Pastor Troy Refused To Mind The Business That Pays Him & Got Effortlessly Read By Lil Nas X Over His Homophobic Comments

On this week’s episode of embracing homophobia and toxic masculinity, we have rapper(?) Pastor Troy.

The “NORTH CAROLINAAAAA” emcee was somehow triggered by Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X’s Sunday night Grammy win and decided that the rest of us would be up for listening to a ridiculous rant on the “gay agenda.”

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” Troy wrote on Instagram in a now deleted post. “They love to push this s–t on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, ‘He Making Money!!’ Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They A– Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!”

Unfortunately for Pastor Troy, his commentary went viral and made its way to his subject, Lil Nas X. And since its obvious that Pastor Troy isn’t a fan of our LGBTQ brethren and sistren, he failed to see what was coming his way.

Lil Nas kept it casual at first, focusing on his hot pink futuristic cowboy Grammy night fit in the photo used in Pastor Troy’s post. “Damn I look good in that pic on God,” he wrote.

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

The retweets and likes probably got to much for triggered Troy so it seems he had no choice but to take it down. And Lil Nas X came back with the classic use of an Iylana Vanzant-ism to close the deal for good.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Lil Nas X opened his heart to the world last year during Pride month when he came out as gay to his followers and supporters. He later told CBS news in a following interview that the choice to do so came after battling a series of complicated emotions throughout his childhood.

“I would just pray and pray and pray that it was like…that it was, like, a phase,” Nas said. “I mean because, me being in this position it’s easy for me. But like, some little boy 10 miles from here, it’s not gon’ be good for him.”

He faced adversity again soon after his admission when his choice to reveal his sexuality was discussed on an episode of HBO’s The Shop, created and hosted by NBA legend Lebron James. During the episode comedian Kevin Hart, who was also a guest with Lil Nas X, aimed at invalidating his choice to come out and his experience in the hood as a gay Black man. The moment was especially cringeworthy being that Hart had recently stepped down from hosting the Oscars after refusing to reissue an apology over old, homophobic tweets.

Hopefully folks are coming to an understanding that Lil Nas X just ain’t the one to play with. And because of that, we stan an unbothered young man. We stan!