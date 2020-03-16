Come Again?: Black Twitter Is Very Confused About Keri Hilson’s Bizarre Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweets

As multiple major metropolitan areas in the U.S. take lockdown precautions to stop the global pandemic of the coronavirus, some are taking their newly found free time to alarming levels.

Singer Keri Hilson used a lot of her energy late Sunday night and early Monday morning tweeting about debunked conspiracy theories on how the virus spread and why it was able to make so much impact.

The reason according to Hilson: The use of 5G internet speed/radiation makes us more susceptible to catching the potentially lethal virus.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov. 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!” she wrote in the first tweet.

But she did not stop there.

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

She continued for hours sharing videos and articles on Twitter and Instagram that support her theory. “And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus,” she wrote.

And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

But Hilson got the most heat for alluding that the continent of Africa reported low infections because 5G access is limited in the region, not attributing it to another false conspiracy theory which touted that Black people have a built-in aversion to the virus because of the melanin in our skin.

Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)… — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

As the life-threatening virus continues to wreak havoc and cause panic among underserved and immunocompromised communities, it’s important for entertainers and public figures with large platforms to take caution and responsibility when sharing information. While we all could use some lightheartedness as the brevity of what’s happening continues to rise to unprecedented levels, the focus should remain on spreading useful and helpful information to contain the virus and widespread outbreak.

After letting sis go awff for a few hours Black Twitter finally had enough of the shenanigans and placed Ms. Keri baby on mute.

Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson: 5G is the reason why the corona– pic.twitter.com/G2PTK0AcdV — ʟᴏᴜɪs (@_Louis______) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson after watching videos of Umar Johnson, Brother Polight and Tariq Nasheed pic.twitter.com/u7WoChdDgv — Ayabulela Potelwa (@AyabulelaPotel1) March 16, 2020

Keri hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that corona virus is a result of 5G networks pic.twitter.com/hLZFpLFH5O — pedi pendergrass (@TylerTexasEx) March 16, 2020

Everyone: 2020 can’t possibly get any crazier! Keri Hilson:pic.twitter.com/OeQi4EUGDm — SweetGrass Mogul (@KingEx_IV) March 16, 2020

The lesson is, while we know Black people everywhere are very suspicious of government entities, now is the time to head the advice of medical professionals and public health officials in regards to how we can combat the global spread of this powerful virus.