Beauty Of 5: The Best New Brightening Products On The Block

With so much going on across the globe right now, beauty might be the last thing you’re focused on. But as cliché as the phrase “self-care,” has become, tending to and taking care of all of your needs is a great way to decompress when the news becomes overwhelming, and that includes skincare.

One way stress wreaks havoc on our skin is by leaving it looking dull and dry. On the other hand, when we’re taking care of ourselves — hydrating, moisturizing, etc. — the result is skin that naturally glows and signifies good health inside and out. Due to the history of colorism and the push of skin lightening products in our community, women of color have a tendency to overlook brightening products and assume they’re of the “light is right” ilk, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. All brightening products are designed to do is restore the natural glow and elasticity your skin already has, resulting in a complexion that looks refreshed and healthy.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up and have the time — which we all do now — here are a few brightening goodies to add to your beauty arsenal.

This moisturizer is a personal favorite of mine and I use it in conjunction with Bliss’s Bright Idea Serum and Bright Idea Eye Cream, all of which have vitamin C which is known to even skin tone. With each use I can see the difference in my skin immediately. This moisturizer also has Green Tea Extract, which is packed with antioxidants to ward off free radicals and tri-peptide to boost skin’s natural elasticity.