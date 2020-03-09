“There Was Always Something I Was Meant To Do” Zaya Wade Shuts Down The Red Carpet For The First Time
This past weekend, three members of the Wade family attended the annual Truth Awards. Meant to celebrate the accomplishments of Black LGBTQ+ community, the awards took place in Los Angeles California on Saturday.
It was the first time Zaya Wade stepped onto the red carpet. Not only did she rock a custom Rich Fresh suit, coordinating with both Dwyane and Gabrielle, Zaya also gave her first interview, speaking with Where Is The Buzz.com.
See what she and her parents had to say below.
The importance of them being at the Truth Awards
Gabrielle: For us personally, our very dear friends, Jason [Bolden] and Adair [Curtis] (of Netflix’s “Styled By Hollywood”) are getting the business leadership award. So to have our community celebrate us and celebrate our closest friends, of course we have to come out. We want to make sure that we are being the best allies possible and allies show up.
Why is it so important for allies to show up?
Dwyane: We’re learning as a family because we do not have all the answers. But with us speaking out and so many others speaking out, that allows for others to be educated. It allows the narrative to change. The more we speak, the more we talk about things—that’s all we’re doing. As we’re becoming educated, we’re trying to educate. That’s a part of us being allies, helping change the narrative and helping educate.
How does it feel being an inspiration for so many people, young and old?
Zaya: Well, I think it feels great. I feel like there was always something that I was meant to do but I was never able to find it so I always tried to do all this stuff. And I eventually stopped looking for it and I think I found it.
Importance of people living as their true selves
Zaya: I feel that all people should be able to experience life to the fullest. And I think that really includes knowing who you are truly and being to show other people who you are. That’s just what it’s all about.
You can watch the interview in the video below.
Both Gabrielle and Dwyane celebrated Zaya’s debut with Instagram posts.
Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards
Later, in Gabrielle Union’s post, she said to the inevitable naysayers that those who are upset can stay mad.