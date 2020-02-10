“I’m Proud Of You Shawty”: Keyshia Cole Congratulates Her Mother Frankie For 30 Days Of Sobriety

By Charise Frazier

Alize Live Presents Wendy Williams Experience - October 20, 2006

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Singer Keyshia Cole is sending her mother Frankie Lons encouragement after she recently completed 30 days of sobriety.

“Do you believe in the power of love? What about lack thereof? 50/50 There’s strength in knowing there’s something or someone you can always lean back on,” Keyshia wrote in her most recent Instagram post. “Someone to catch u when u fall. I’ve been being strong for you, hoping I’ll get a chance to feel that feeling from you. The thought of me feeling on top of the world. 30 days. THIS THURSDAY….. this isn’t to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say, that I’m proud of you shawty.”

Last month Cole shared that her mother was checking into a facility to undergo treatment for addiction. “Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post on January 25.  “Its only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic. Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different.”
Cole and her mother have been forthcoming and open about their relationship which has seen its share of ups and downs during her mother’s fight with addiction. Cole and her mother shared their personal stories on Cole’s BET reality show, The Way It Is about how addiction affected their relationship over Cole’s childhood to rocketing to superstardom in her early 20’s. Cole’s interactions with her mother did improve over time, but have suffered bumps in the roads as Lons has faced relapse.
Cole shared her concerns about her mother in a series of 2018 tweets, where she shared that her mother had returned to life on the streets.
Hopefully Cole and her mother will be able to beat addiction this time with love, care and understanding. Wishing them the best and a safe road to recovery and healing!

