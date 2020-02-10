“I’m Proud Of You Shawty”: Keyshia Cole Congratulates Her Mother Frankie For 30 Days Of Sobriety
Singer Keyshia Cole is sending her mother Frankie Lons encouragement after she recently completed 30 days of sobriety.
View this post on Instagram
Do you believe in the power of love? What about lack thereof? 50/50 There’s strength in knowing there’s something or someone you can always lean back on. Someone to catch u when u fall. I’ve been being strong for you, hoping I’ll get a chance to feel that feeling from you. The thought of me feeling on top of the world.🤔🤷🏽♀️🥰 30 days THIS THURSDAY….. this isn’t to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say, that I’m proud of you shawty 😇 AKA #FrankDaBank 😘 #LetEMKno #MommiesMatter
“Do you believe in the power of love? What about lack thereof? 50/50 There’s strength in knowing there’s something or someone you can always lean back on,” Keyshia wrote in her most recent Instagram post. “Someone to catch u when u fall. I’ve been being strong for you, hoping I’ll get a chance to feel that feeling from you. The thought of me feeling on top of the world. 30 days. THIS THURSDAY….. this isn’t to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say, that I’m proud of you shawty.”