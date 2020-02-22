Does Wendy Williams Have A New Man?

Wendy Williams has made it no secret that she is open to dating and is out on the prowl. Eyes have been on the talk show host since she left her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, who allegedly had a child with his mistress of over 10 years during their marriage. This past week, Williams was continously spotted with a mystery man who may be her new beau.

According to reports, the mystery man is William Shelby and he goes by Big Will. He’s a New York City-based jeweler who has designed pieces for stars like Drake and 50 Cent.

She posted to Instagram last night that she was headed out on a Friday night date and pictures of the two getting close followed.

“He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!,” she said under the first IG pic of her date night.

The twosome also spent Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day together.

Last month, the New Jersey native officially became a single woman when her divorce from Hunter was finalized. She decided to against alimony. Their joint bank accounts became solely hers and so did all of his shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. Hunter did receive a severance pay from Wendy Inc. and Williams also gave him a generous $250,000 to find a new home. Hunter is also still listed on her $1 million life insurance policy, however she can reduce the amount of the policy annually. She will also still cover his health insurance under her own health care plan.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter back in April 2019 after Hudson gave birth. She cited irreconcilable differences. The 55-year-old later revealed that Hudson wasn’t a secret during their marriage but she stayed for she and Hunter’s now 19-year-old son Kevin.

It wasn’t fair to him,” she told Andy Cohen last year on Radio Andy. “You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff life that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”