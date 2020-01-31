“That’s Not Black Excellence At All. When Our Own Race Is Enslaving Us” Ma$e Checks Diddy’s For Chastising Grammys While Exploiting Artists

This past weekend, Diddy made headlines for his scathing speech directed toward the Grammys. In a 50-minute acceptance speech, Diddy called out the nominating committee for historically and systematically disenfranchising Black artists.

As we reported earlier, Diddy, in a moment that ultimately went viral, Diddy said, “There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love. Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our s–t.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope. Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys…Y’all got 365 days to get this s–t together… We need the artists to take back control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the room that has the power to make the change. It needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us. They’re a nonprofit organization that’s supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community.”

While the message was celebrated across the internet, there was one person who took issue with the messenger. A person who just so happened to be in the room that night: Bad Boy artist Ma$e.

The Harlem born rapper felt the message was hypocritical given Diddy’s own behavior in the music business. He spoke about it in an Instagram post that’s garnered quite a bit of attention.

Read what he had to say below.

Whew.

The bit about Diddy’s business practices should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. Diddy is infamous for his treatment of his artists. But what I found particularly surprising is the fact that Ma$e offered to pay him $2 million for his publishing and he still refused to sell it to him. Ma$e is right, this isn’t Black excellence and certainly not the actions of a man who is advocating for the artists.

See what Twitter had to say about this revelation on the following pages.