“That’s Not Black Excellence At All. When Our Own Race Is Enslaving Us” Ma$e Checks Diddy’s For Chastising Grammys While Exploiting Artists
This past weekend, Diddy made headlines for his scathing speech directed toward the Grammys. In a 50-minute acceptance speech, Diddy called out the nominating committee for historically and systematically disenfranchising Black artists.
As we reported earlier, Diddy, in a moment that ultimately went viral, Diddy said, “There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love. Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our s–t.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope. Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys…Y’all got 365 days to get this s–t together… We need the artists to take back control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the room that has the power to make the change. It needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us. They’re a nonprofit organization that’s supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community.”
While the message was celebrated across the internet, there was one person who took issue with the messenger. A person who just so happened to be in the room that night: Bad Boy artist Ma$e.
The Harlem born rapper felt the message was hypocritical given Diddy’s own behavior in the music business. He spoke about it in an Instagram post that’s garnered quite a bit of attention.
Read what he had to say below.
@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families
Whew.
The bit about Diddy’s business practices should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. Diddy is infamous for his treatment of his artists. But what I found particularly surprising is the fact that Ma$e offered to pay him $2 million for his publishing and he still refused to sell it to him. Ma$e is right, this isn’t Black excellence and certainly not the actions of a man who is advocating for the artists.
